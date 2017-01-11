Barneys to showcase British design talent

The British Fashion Council is partnering with Barneys New York to promote British fashion’s “creativity, innovation and individuality” with the windows of its Madison Avenue dedicated to British brands for two weeks.

Barneys windows until January 25 will feature a mix of established and emerging designer brands including Alexander McQueen, Erdem, Alice Archer and Victoria Beckham as the British Fashion Council looks to promote British designer businesses internationally.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to work with Barneys to promote our unique blend of emerging and established UK designers at this New York institution,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council. “This partnership underpins The British Fashion Council’s global objective to cement the presence of British design talent at luxury retailers worldwide.”

Other designers taking part include A-Cold-Wall, Anya Hindmarch, Belstaff, Burberry, By Walid, JW Anderson, Osman, Paul Smith, Saloni, Tabitha Simmons, and Teija.

Daniella Vitale, chief operating officer, senior executive vice president of Barneys added: “We have been so impressed with the way Natalie Massenet and Caroline Rush have built the British Fashion Council and placed well deserved attention and focus on the incredibly talented cadre of designers out of the UK.

“This was a long overdue celebration for us to thank the British Fashion Council for their important work, as well as this group of designers with whom we have built strong businesses and successful partnerships.”

The partnership between the British Fashion Council and Barneys will be celebrated with a dinner hosted by Rush and Antonia Romeo, her Majesty’s Consul General in New York at Clement in The Peninsula New York tonight.