Basketball star Luka Dončić launches direct-to-fan platform

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has partnered with e-commerce platform Shopify to launch his own direct-to-fan “universe,” called 77X, offering exclusive merchandise and collectibles, alongside content and live experiences for his fans.

In a statement, the NBA star said the move creates a new model for athlete-fan connection, designed to bypass traditional, fragmented media and retail models, by bringing together all his content, merchandise, and fan engagement into one platform that caters to the “modern fandom” with “always-on, interactive communities and experiences that go far beyond highlights or game nights”.

Luka Dončić’s 77X universe Credits: 77X

Lara Beth Seager, chief business and brand officer for Luka Dončić, chief executive of 77X and the Luka Dončić Foundation, said: “77X is Luka taking ownership of his brand and building directly with his fans.

“It's an ecosystem built around his career, passions, and creativity, with Fan Pass giving the community early access, exclusive content, and a voice in everything he does. We believe this is how the next generation of athlete brands will be built.”

Dončić will own the company’s intellectual property and will be in control of its creative direction, while Shopify will provide the scalable infrastructure and flexibility needed to support 77X’s direct-to-consumer model.

With 77X, Dončić is creating a long-term platform that unites media, storytelling, commerce, and community under one roof, utilising a membership scheme that will allow his fans to help shape products, unlock exclusive access, and participate directly in Dončić’s creative universe. The platform uses ‘Fan Pass,’ a proprietary membership and technology platform developed in-house specifically for 77X, which can be scaled for other athletes to use.

Luka Dončić’s 77X universe Credits: 77X

Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, added: “Every so often, someone changes the game in both culture and commerce. Luka Dončić is one of them, and 77x is one of those moments.

"It’s a new blueprint for fandom, and the athlete-to-entrepreneur journey, and it could only be powered by Shopify. From storefronts inside fan universes to checkouts embedded in live experiences, Shopify is built for this scale of ambition. We’re building the future of commerce, Luka’s building the future of fandom – and 77x brings them together."

Luka Dončić’s 77X universe Credits: 77X

For the launch, Dončić is releasing a series of merchandise and collectible drops, starting with a Valentine’s Day drop. Additional releases will continue throughout the year, “as the 77X universe expands,” with Fan Pass members receiving early access and first looks.

In addition, the Lakers star will also produce an immersive fan experience at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles from February 12 to 14.

The launch of 77X comes during a standout NBA season for Dončić, who led the league in All-Star fan voting, became the league’s most-viewed player across social platforms, and ranked second-highest on the NBPA’s top-selling jersey list for the first half of the 2025-26 regular season, according to the NBA and the NBA Players Association.

Commenting on the launch, Dončić said: “My fans mean everything to me. They’ve supported me at every step. With 77X and Fan Pass, I want to bring them in closer and give them a chance to create and build this with me. Not just watch it happen, but to be a part of it.”