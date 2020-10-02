Baukjen and Isabella Oliver launch partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital

Premium sustainably online womenswear and maternity wear brands, Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, have announced a partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

Collectively known as the ‘House of Baukjen’, the two UK-based premium fashion brands, have produced a knitted rainbow-designed sweatshirt, named ‘Hope’ to raise urgent fund for the children’s hospital.

The organic sweatshirt, priced 79 pounds, will be available in both non-maternity and bump-friendly versions, with 50 percent of net proceeds from the sales being donated directly to the GOSH Charity, which supports seriously ill children from across the UK.

The move is part of Baukjen’s ongoing commitment to “give back” and follows previous charity T-shirts to support the Princess Diana’s legacy charity, ‘The Diana Award’.

House of Baukjen creative director and founder Baukjen de Swaan Arons said in a statement: “At House of Baukjen we are always looking for ways to do our bit and give back to the community, from donating 10 percent of our profits each year to charities, to our enduring commitment to sustainability. So, it’s fantastic to support such an iconic charity like GOSH Charity, honouring the fantastic work the staff at the hospital do in treating seriously ill children.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals with the broadest range of dedicated, children’s healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK. The hospital’s pioneering research and treatment gives hope to children from across the UK with the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions.

The GOSH charity funds research into pioneering new treatments for children, providing the most up to date medical equipment, funds to support services for children and their families as well as funding the essential rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital. Money raised through the sales of the Hope sweatshirt will help support the hospital’s most urgent needs.

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, added: “We’re so grateful to Baukjen and Isabella Oliver for choosing to partner with GOSH Charity. The money raised through the sales of the beautiful Hope sweatshirt will help us to support seriously ill children from across the UK who are cared for by the dedicated staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“The generosity from companies like Baukjen and Isabella Oliver means so much during a really challenging period, with many of our fundraising events and activities cancelled due to the pandemic. The rainbow has been a symbol of hope for our fantastic NHS throughout the last few months of this crisis, and we’re honoured that this special product is dedicated to staff at GOSH, and the hope they provide to children with rare and complex conditions.”

The ‘Hope’ sweatshirt will be available to buy online from October 16 in UK sizes 6-18 at Baukjen.com and IsabellaOliver.com.

Images: courtesy of House of Baukjen