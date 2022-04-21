Baukjen and John Lewis collaborate on an exclusive collection

Sustainably and ethically conscious womenswear brand Baukjen is launching an exclusive Earth Day collection in collaboration with John Lewis.

The seven-piece collection features timeless wardrobe classics including dresses, tops, and trousers crafted from planet-friendly materials.

The pieces will be available exclusively on the John Lewis website and in its 15 stores across the UK including Oxford Street, Peter Jones, Cheadle, Edinburgh and Welwyn Garden City.

Image: Baukjen

Baukjen, the top-scoring fashion B Corp company in the UK, was added as a stockist at John Lewis in 2021 when the retailer launched a new strategy to modernise its fashion offering in response to shifting dress codes brought on by the pandemic.

Both brands are also working with Cool Earth, with 15 percent of sales to be donated to the charity to support their mission to fight the climate crisis until May 14. The money raised will help the charity work closely with indigenous people in rainforest communities, funding projects that create choice, tackle the root causes of deforestation and protect vital carbon sinks.