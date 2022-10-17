Beauty Works launches first collaboration with Ekin-Su

Beauty Works, which offers luxury hair extensions, has named Love Island 2022 winner and actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu as its newest brand ambassador with a focus on “inspiring hair confidence”.

To kick start the year-long partnership, Beauty Works has unveiled the first collaboration with Ekin-Su, a Party Edit featuring ready-to-wear pieces and exclusive products designed to take consumers into the party season and beyond.

The collection is the first of the exclusive edits with the Love Island star over the next 12 months and offers a curated selection of limited-edition styling tools and hair-enhancing gift sets, as well as ready-to-wear hair extensions.

Image: Beauty Works

Highlights include the Jumbo Waver essentials kit for 75 pounds, which includes three, extra-large barrels to create smooth waves with an adjustable temperature feature, a blow dry brush set featuring 3 different sized round brushes, and a bouncy blowout gift set with Velcro rollers and accessories for the perfect curls.

There is also a Blowdry and Style kit for 149.99 pounds, which includes two new tools including a straightener and hairdryer designed with ceramic heat technology for rapid heat up and heat recovery time for faster styling. The straighteners have extra-long gold ceramic-coated plates designed to offer smoother, shinier, frizz-free strands in one single pass.

Image: Beauty Works