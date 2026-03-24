Fashion brand Bebe has launched its debut collaborative collection with the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop.

The new Bebe x Betty Boop collection brings together two culturally relevant names to create a unique collection for fashion-forward women. Building on Betty Boop’s strong resurgence, driven partially by the success of Boop! The Musical on Broadway, the Bebe x Betty Boop capsule reinvents Betty through Bebe’s signature sultry and sophisticated lens.

Bebe launches debut collection with Betty Boop Credits: Bebe

“Betty Boop is one of the most enduring icons in pop culture, and this partnership perfectly captures the confident, fun, and timeless style both Bebe and Betty Boop represent,” said Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, the parent company of Bebe, in a statement.

“Reimagining Betty Boop’s iconography through Bebe’s fresh, fashion-forward lens allows us to celebrate her legacy in a way that feels modern, elevated, and unapologetically glamorous for today’s consumer.” The collection includes several styles for nights out, denim pieces, sleepwear, and basics featuring prints, graphics, and motifs inspired by the world of Betty Boop.

Bebe launches debut collection with Betty Boop Credits: Bebe

Launching on March 24 exclusively online at bebe.com, the collection's debut comes as Bebe celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking the milestone year with a series of partnerships with instantly recognizable brands throughout the fashion and pop culture industries.

Founded in 1976, Bebe is best known for its body-conscious designs and chic day-to-night looks.

Bebe launches debut collection with Betty Boop Credits: Bebe

Bebe launches debut collection with Betty Boop Credits: Bebe