Bebe taps Ciara for Fall 2024 capsule collection

San-Francisco-based fashion label bebe is set to collaborate with award-winning singer/songwriter and entrepreneur Ciara for a special capsule collection for Fall 2024.

Serving as the face of the campaign for bebe x Ciara, as well as the creative director, Ciara is set to mix her unique sense of style with bebe's contemporary take on fashion to develop a collection focused on self-expression.

"Growing up the bebe brand was iconic! My vision as creative director is to mix my own personal style elements of girl next door with tomboy, glam, and edge with a nod to the 90s," said Ciara in a statement on the collaboration. "I want this collection to allow women to style it their way and feel confident on their terms."

bebe x Ciara Credits: Top Left & Bottom Right: Ciara - Credit Courtesy of Beauty Marks Entertainment, Top Right & Bottom Left: bebe - Credit Lauren Loncar Photography Holiday 2023

The bebe x Ciara collection will include products across all bebe's categories, such as dresses, denim, sportswear, and accessories, with deliverables set for both Fall and the holiday season 2024.

Owned by private equity firm Bluestar Alliance, Joseph Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, noted that the team was thrilled to work with Ciara. "Her unique and bold fashion sense makes her a perfect partner for the bebe brand, and we look forward to bringing her creative vision to life for our diverse, global audience," said Gabbay in a statement.

Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance, noted that the artist's personal style is a reflection of bebe's DNA, adding: "The capsule will bring to life Ciara's love of fashion and accessories. It will give our loyal customers a way to personalize their statement-making looks for fall and holidays in 2024. We are in discussions for an exclusive launch with a select retailer."