Become A Successful Fashion Designer and get 20% Off Tickets to #BTIF2017

We're offering all fashion designers in our network a 20% discount on tickets to ‘Breakthrough in Fashion,’ 2017. #BTIF2017 is a multi-purpose conference that helps independent fashion designers who run their own businesses (or want to) take things to the next level. Here’s what you’ll get by attending:

Education Delivered By Experts

We’ve invited the UK’s TOP fashion experts to cover essential topics so you can take your fashion label to the next level. This year’s lineup includes Touker Suleyman (CEO at Hawes & Curtis/Ghost, & Dragon’s Den Investor), Bianca Miller (CEO at The Be Group/Founder at Bianca Miller London & Apprentice Finalist) & more.

Meet New Suppliers

We’ve confirmed carefully handpicked, relevant companies to set up shop (so you can meet new suppliers face to face, and exchange contact details). This year’s exhibitors include Launchmetrics, i.LEVEL Software, Simmons Gainsford, Fashion Pony (to name a few),+ more.

Meet Buyers

Buyers from top UK fashion brands will pop down for the whole day to run short, one-to-one meetings. Each designer will get to choose ONE buyer they’d like to meet. We’ll give you a time slot. You show up (each buyer has a limited capacity on a first-come-first-serve basis, so if capacity runs out, we’ll ensure you meet someone else).

Showcase Your Work. Win Prizes

Our headliner sponsor, London Ethnic are running a competition where each delegate is automatically entered into a prize draw. Five designers will get the chance to showcase their work on our runway throughout the day. One lucky designer will win the opportunity to have their collection showcased & sold in London Ethnic's boutique in Chelsea, Dec. 2017.

They'll also throw in business consultations, advertising and social media promotions...

TO ENTER: Simply type your website link when purchasing a ticket to enter the draw.

USE DISCOUNT CODE 'FashionUnited' For 20% Off!

This year’s event is taking place at the London Irish Centre in Camden, London on October 26th, and we’ve confirmed buyers from Missguided, JoJo Maman Bebe, ASOS, Fortnum & Mason, and more.

Sponsoring and exhibiting is Fashion Pony, Joelson JD LLP, The Leather Satchel Co, Propeller Digital, Launchmetrics, i.LEVEL Software, Simmons Gainford, with more to be announced.

And, we’ll have a dedicated networking room so you can meet your peers and make those all-important connections.

Who Can Attend?

Fashion design graduates or emerging designers who are looking to set up their own brand, and established designers who’ve already had a head start in the industry. As long as you have a passion for improving your success as a fashion designer, this is the event for you. Don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Don’t forget to watch the video from last year’s event here:

">

Confirmed To Speak Is:

Touker Suleyman (CEO at Hawes and Curtis/Ghost, And Dragon’s Den Investor): ‘How to Build A Successful Fashion Business’

Bianca Miller (CEO at The Be Group/Founder at Bianca Miller London and Apprentice Finalist): ‘Fashion Branding’

Alison Lewy MBE (Fashion Angel): ‘How To Seek And Secure Funding’

Mr Paddy Behan (Partner (Indirect Tax and VAT) at Simmons Gainsford): ‘Finance/Cash Flow/Cost Control/Tax, etc’

Simone Partner (Managing Director at Eltoria): ‘Connecting And Partnering With Bloggers/Vloggers/Influencers’

TECH PANEL: Featuring Launchmetrics, and more TBA.

Alex Maw (Marketing Director at Dorothy Perkins): ‘Marketing And Advertising’

Hannah Fillis (Head of Social and Daily Content at MATCHESFASHION.COM): ‘Social Media And Instagram’

Stephanie Niven (Digital Brand Strategy at Propeller) ‘Ecommerce And Selling Online’

Barbara Chapman (Creative Visual Consultant And Stylist): ‘Visual Merchandising, Creative & Styling’

NOTE: As this is a high-demand event with a limited amount of tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis, we highly recommend you get your ticket now. Don’t miss out.