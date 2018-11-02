Beginners guide to becoming a fashion freelancer

Throughout university and school I’d never heard the term freelancer, I didn’t know what it was or what it entailed. However, in the fashion industry, the term is commonly used to describe someone who works for themself and can be hired on a casual basis for set projects or specific work based on their skill set. This type of work lifestyle is increasingly popular with many opting for a more independent, spontaneous way of working. Could this be an option for you?

Of course, like most things there are advantages to this style of working, however it is not for everyone. You have to be extremely adaptable, personable, a great communicator and willing to work on short deadlines. Employers that are looking to hire freelancers for certain projects have high expectations and , However it can be great opportunity to experience and get to know multiple companies.

Freelance work can be found on a range of different fashion jobs websites but you can also find freelancer specific websites hosting work opportunities including: Upwork, Freelancer, and Peopleperhour. Glancing over the roles on offer you will quickly recognise what is required for each position and what opportunities are out there in the industry.

Popular freelance jobs in fashion include, designer, seamstress, influencer marketer, marketer and graphic designers.

If this style of working is something you’d be interested in then make sure you’re thinking about the following: 1. Find your niche. What skill sets can you offer companies and brands on a freelance basis? 2. Build a portfolio. Most freelancers showcase their offering on their own website. It’s important for you to have a space on the internet where people can look at your previous projects and reach out to you. 3. Get your pitch ready! At the beginning, you will have to contact companies and brands for work, pitching them ideas and offering your services. Make sure you have a clear structure of how you work including your price plan. 4. Make freelance connections! Being a freelance sometimes can be a lonely job, therefore make sure you get to know and surround yourself with people who share the same lifestyle in the industry. They will be great connections to have when you have questions or need advice on work.

Like every career decision, there are many things to think about before you start a new role, if you decide that freelancing in fashion is something for you then go for it with a passion.

Go get em!

By contributing guest editor Hannah Rafter, founder and Editor In Chief of The Intern 247, a website dedicated to giving real insights into the world of fashion internships. @theintern247 theintern247.com

Photo by bruce mars from Pexels