Belgian fashion awards 2026: Recognizing emerging talent in Belgian fashion

Nominations for the Belgian Fashion Awards 2026 are now open, with Belgian designers, brands, and fashion professionals invited to submit entries until May 11.

Organised by Flanders District of Creativity, MAD Brussels, Wallonie-Bruxelles Design Mode, and Knack Weekend/Le Vif Weekend, the awards highlight the quality, creativity, and diversity of the Belgian fashion sector both nationally and internationally. The initiative aims to spotlight established names while also creating visibility for emerging talent and behind-the-scenes professionals, reflecting Belgium’s reputation for independence, individuality, and sustainability.

Following an expanded 2025 edition, nominations are now open across multiple categories, including Designer of the Year, Accessory Designer of the Year, Emerging Talent of the Year, Model of the Year, Creative Professional of the Year, Changemaker of the Year, Company of the Year, and the public-voted Love Brand of the Year. The Outstanding Achievement Award and Most Promising Graduate will be selected directly by the jury.

The winners of the 2026 edition will be announced during the awards ceremony on November 17, 2026.