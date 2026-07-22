Tweek Eek builds “waste house” full of jewels for Paris Fashion Week

Eindhoven (The Netherlands) - For the upcoming edition of womenswear at Paris Fashion Week (spring/summer), jewellery brand Tweek Eek is investing heavily. Through a press release, the brand announced the construction of an installation made from old construction materials. Bracelets, rings and necklaces are also cut from industrial waste material.

Following in the footsteps of their famous father, Piet Hein Eek, the twin sisters behind the brand have learned to produce with residual materials and unconventional industrial techniques from the Netherlands.

The project is a collaboration with artists and designers from the Netherlands, Korea and France, constructed entirely from industrial waste material from VDL Groep, a material supplier from Eindhoven. A “total installation” will be placed in Paris, a kind of gesamtkunstwerk, or in fashion jargon, an “experience”, featuring furniture, lighting, tableware and objects. Plates, pressings and prints that were once part of lorries and industrial production lines are given a new purpose as walls, furniture, lighting and objects.

Of course, it is also about the new jewellery presented there, like museum pieces. These are made from deformed industrial tubes and have a “futuristic look”, according to the designers. The new collection also pays more attention to men's jewellery.

Tweek Eek was founded in 2019 by sisters Roos and Geertje Eek, who live in Eindhoven. Designs for necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are priced for the mid-market segment. In many cases, they can also be personalised. The brand is available in multi-brand stores and online.