Bella Freud unveils collaboration with M&S

London-based fashion designer Bella Freud, known for her playful handwritten slogans, has unveiled a collaboration with British retailer Marks and Spencer.

The exclusive collection, launching in select M&S stores and online from today, October 17, features her witty take on fashion with a range of jumpers, women’s ready-to-wear and tailoring, as well as knitted accessories and slogan tote bags.

Freud worked collaboratively with the M&S design team to create the collection to expand her brand to a wider audience while ensuring her signature style and coveted designs were offered at an affordable price point.

The 27-piece collection ranges from 15 pounds for the ‘Divine Feminine’ and ‘Nature’ tote bags to 139 pounds for the ‘Divine Feminine’ cashmere jumper.

In a statement, M&S said that Freud was inspired by the history of the UK’s largest high-street retailer for the collaboration, and even visited the M&S brand archive in Leeds to immerse herself in the brand.

The collection celebrates “the harmony between the two brands, bringing tradition and fashion together,” with a nod to uniforms, with a wool-blend pinstripe blazer that can be paired with a mini skirt of flared trousers, silk bow-tied shirts, and cricket-style jumpers, alongside Freud’s love of graphic packaging, featuring slogan knits and matching accessories.

A highlight of the collection is the slogan merino wool and cashmere jumpers, which include statement words or phrases, including ‘Honey,’ ‘Nature,’ ‘Blue Sky’ and ‘Divine Feminine,’ which are all hand-drawn by Freud herself and synonymous with her style.

Her slogan jumpers start at 49.50 pounds for her ‘Blue Sky’ merino wool jumper, rather than the normal price-point of over 200 pounds for her mainline. The collection has also been designed to be inclusive with knitwear being offered in sizes XS to XL and the wider womenswear pieces in UK sizes 6 to 24, including short, regular and long leg lengths.

On her approach to the collaboration, Freud said on the retailer's website: “I wanted it to be an intensification of what I do best, so I’ve chosen things that are the essence of what I feel I do well. It's a small collection, so I thought about what is the most flattering jacket, what’s the best jacket I make? And the best pair of trousers? So, I took elements of those things that I’m familiar with making.

“I always refine and refine and get things perfect, so everything has a lot of attention to detail. I hope that that will reflect well in the fit, which is always the signature of good design.”

The M&S x Bella Freud collection is available at M&S.com and in 30 selected stores, including Marble Arch and White City in London, Bluewater in Kent, Argyle Street Glasgow, Manchester, Lakeside, and Dublin.

