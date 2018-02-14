Bella Kidman Cruise launches T-shirt line

Bella Kidman Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, has launched her own graphic T-shirt line called BKC.

The debut collection, available now on her website, features Kidman Cruise's hand-drawn characters on simple navy or white T-shirts.

"Bella has been an artist her entire life," reads a statement on her website. "Her go-to medium is marker on paper with her inspiration for her artwork drawn largely from friends, fashion, and music.

“It has been a life-long dream of Bella’s to put her art onto clothing; her brand new t-shirt collection is the first glimpse in the realisation of this dream, with many more to come in the near future."

The collection of T-shirts feature monochromatic designs include abstracted portraits of curly-haired ladies and a bug-eyed monster. The tees are all made in Los Angeles and are priced 85 dollars each.

Kidman Cruise, who was adopted by actors Cruise and Kidman in 1993, is reportedly estranged from her mother, so it is surprising that she chose to feature “Kidman” so prominently in the brand name, no doubt to peak interest in her new brand.

Images: Bella Kidman Cruise website