Belstaff launches NHS Heroes charity T-shirt

British heritage brand Belstaff has launched a limited edition charity T-shirt to raise funds for NHS Charities Together to highlight the efforts of frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The NHS Heroes T-shirt showcases Belstaff’s iconic Phoenix logo, which represents resilience and determination, transformed into a distinctive NHS blue colour-way.

The usual T inside the Phoenix, historically representing the brand’s iconic Trialmaster jacket, has been replaced with a heart containing ‘NHS’, while across the back, a slogan reads, ‘Belstaff thanks the heroes of the NHS’.

The unisex classic-cut design retails for 45 pounds with 100 percent of the gross profits going directly to NHS Charities Together, a federation of over 250 charitable organisations that support the National Health Service, its staff, volunteers and patients.

Image: courtesy of Belstaff