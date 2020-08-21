Belstaff partners with Ineos Grenadiers

British heritage brand Belstaff is the new official outfitter for British cycling team, INEOS Grenadiers, at this year’s Tour de France. This follows yesterday’s news of the eight riders making up the Tour de France team and name switch from Team INEOS to INEOS Grenadiers.

Last month, Belstaff became the official outfitter of the Grenadier, the new 4x4 vehicle designed, engineered and manufactured by INEOS Automotive. This partnership will now be extended to the cycling team.

The team will wear Belstaff clothing at official Tour de France events beginning August 26, with a future ambition to build a bespoke off-bike collection for the team.

In a statement, INEOS Grenadiers CEO Fran Millar said, “Belstaff is an iconic British brand who have a long and rich pedigree in racing. Belstaff is already providing the clothing for the Grenadier, so this was a natural progression as we begin to race as the INEOS Grenadiers for the first time. We look forward to developing the partnership as we work on future collaborations that are built for purpose - a British racing heritage brand supporting the needs of a modern day racing team.”

This isn't the first time Belstaff has designed for a cycling team. In the 1930s, Belstaff produced capes for cyclists, which is where the modern waterproof jackets – race capes – get their name.

In a statement, Belstaff CEO Helen Wright said, “For almost a hundred years Belstaff has outfitted adventurous spirits and individuals who set out to push the limits of their being. Cycling has an incredible history of grit and determination which is reflected in our own. We’re proud to support INEOS Grenadiers, a team of winners from across the world who have stood on the podiums of the sport’s biggest races through their own tenacity.”

The brand is preparing a durable capsule collection that will be worn by the team at official events. The first collection will launch in August in Nice, in the lead up to the 2020 Tour de France.

