Belstaff to be official outfitting partner of football club OGC Nice

Belstaff has announced it will be the official outfitting partner of French professional football club OGC Nice, or ‘les Aiglons’.

The British heritage brand said it is preparing a “timeless and durable” collection for players and staff of the team, to be revealed in the autumn. The partnership will see Belstaff’s logo on the sleeve of the team’s match outfits, as well as at the team’s stadium, Allianz Riviera, training centre and academy.

“For almost a hundred years Belstaff has outfitted those with an adventurous spirit, those who meet life's challenges head on, those who willingly push the limits,” Belstaff CEO Helen Wright said in a statement. “Our heritage, tenacity and driving ambition are among our great strengths and we see these through OGC Nice, an historic club with exciting ambitions for the future. We are proud to support Patrick Vieira and OGC Nice as they challenge for the top in the seasons to come.”

OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère said: “To have a prestigious partner like Belstaff at our side, with our shared drive, ambition to succeed, and passion for adventure, we know we can achieve great things together. Our partnership is a natural fit for the team and we are looking forward to this new journey.”