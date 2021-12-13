Ben Sherman and Team GB unveil ceremony wear for winter Olympics

Ben Sherman has unveiled its latest collection with Team GB that the athletes will wear to attend the opening and closing ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The athlete’s opening ceremony attire features a deep roll-neck cream sweater featuring a bold and colourful deconstructed union jack flag, worn with navy mini-dogtooth print trousers and a warm, heavy, classic quilted peacoat in true navy with Great Britain in reflective lettering on the back.

The outfit also includes a matching Great Britain bobble hat and scarf set with lug sole Chelsea boots to finish the look.

Image: Ben Sherman

While the closing ceremony uniform includes a blue crew neck checked sweater paired with the mini-dogtooth print trouser and an all-over repeated logo bobble-hat. The limited-edition knits feature the official Team GB badge and Olympic rings on the chest.

Tim Reid, senior vice president of fashion and lifestyle at Ben Sherman, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to support Team GB with another stylish athlete collection for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games. The partnership between Ben Sherman and Team GB has supported athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and we’re pleased to continue our support as they go for gold in Beijing.”

To launch the limited edition Ben Sherman x Team GB collection, which is available to buy, the brand teamed up with Team GB Olympic medal hopefuls Joel Fearon, one of the fastest hundred-metre sprinters in British history and member of the Team GB four-person bobsled team, and freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes to model the pieces.

Image: Ben Sherman

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson added: “We are very excited to partner with Ben Sherman once again on the launch of the Beijing 2022 ceremony wear following the delivery of the hugely successful Tokyo designs.

“The clothes embody the key symbols that form Team GB’s identity, most notably the British flag, alongside the proud history and heritage of Ben Sherman. Katie and Joel were great ambassadors for the shoot and loved the products. We have no doubt the team going to Beijing will wear it with great pride.”

Image: Ben Sherman

The partnership for Beijing is the second time Ben Sherman has worked with Team GB this year, previously providing the official kit for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony will take place on February 4, 2022, with the closing ceremony on February 20, 2022.

The Ben Sherman x Team GB capsule collection is available to purchase online from the Ben Sherman and Team GB websites.