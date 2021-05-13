Ben Sherman releases Team GB Olympic capsule collection

Ben Sherman has launched a Team GB retail collection ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games featuring polo shirts, T-shirts and jackets for men, women and kids.

The British brand is an official supporter of the British Olympic team and will be designing the athlete’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremony. Ahead of the unveiling of the official uniforms, the retailer has launched a commercial casualwear collection to celebrate its partnership.

The Team GB x Ben Sherman collection features sustainable organic cotton polo shirts, organic cotton graphic T-shirts, a striped casual shirt, zip through bomber jacket, and Harrington jacket, for men and women, alongside a selection of kidswear, which will be available at select retailers.

Prices range from 35 pounds for a T-shirt to 120 pounds for the Harrington jacket. Proceeds from the sales of the retail collection are going to Team GB and the British Olympic Association.

courtesy of Ben Sherman by Rankin

The brand also unveiled a campaign shot by Rankin featuring British athletes Philip Burgess, Morgan Lake, Asha Philip, Jack Laugher, Lutalo Muhammad and Galal Yafai.

Ben Sherman creative director Mark Williams, said in a statement: “It’s a real honour to be tasked with designing Ben Sherman lifestyle collections for Team GB. We tapped into the brand’s heritage, authenticity and aesthetic excellence to inspire the same athletes who inspire us with their dedication and sportsmanship. The design elements hold true to the spirit of the Olympics and Great Britain.

“This has been a long time coming, and it’s exciting to finally share the retail capsule collection. It was incredible to work with Team GB and Rankin on this project, and we look forward to sharing details about the official Opening and Closing Ceremony uniforms in the coming months. Working with Rankin to document the spirit of the retail and official athlete collections was another incredible moment in the process; he captured fantastic portraits and short films that we can’t wait to share.”

British Olympic Association commercial director, Tim Ellerton, added: “Ben Sherman is an iconic brand and the lifestyle collection they have created really brings home that sense of British heritage. Working with such an iconic photographer as Rankin on the project was also a great honour for us, something we know the athletes loved. We are sure this will be a popular collection and just builds the anticipation for the reveal of the Opening and Closing Ceremony wear over the next couple of months.”

This is the second time Ben Sherman has been an official partner of Team GB. For the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, it provided the official tailoring.