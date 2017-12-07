Ben Sherman to collaborate with Henry Holland

It's a tag team of the Brits as Ben Sherman teams up with Henry Holland for a capsule collection to debut for fall/winter 2018. The 29-piece capsule collection will debut at Ben Sherman's runway show on January 6 during London Fashion Week Men's.

Called Ben Sherman x House of Holland, the collection features knitted polos, button-down shirts, T-shirts, jackets, denim, knitwear, trousers, tracksuits and coats. “We believe it will appeal to a fashion-conscious consumer with an appetite for premium designer labels,” said Ben Sherman creative director Mark Williams to WWD.

Holland said, "The collection we have created together feels like the perfect reflection of our shared values and strength of spirit."

In 2015 when Ben Sherman was acquired by Marquee Brands, the goal was to turn the struggling company around. The company was once a staple of the mod scene in the 60s, but had lost its way for a few years. Now, the company is looking for ways to appeal to millennials and inject excitement into the brand. This collaboration with Henry Holland of House of Holland, which has a large millennial following, is a great step in the right direction for Ben Sherman.

photo: via House of Holland Facebook page