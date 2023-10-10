Ben Sherman unveils collaboration with the John Lennon Estate

British fashion brand Ben Sherman has unveiled a limited-edition collection honouring singer-songwriter and composer John Lennon as it continues to celebrate six decades of music and fashion.

In partnership with the John Lennon Estate, the exclusive collection blends the essence of Ben Sherman's DNA with original John Lennon sketches, album artwork and song lyrics, including the singer’s timeless classic ‘Imagine’.

Ben Sherman x John Lennon Collection Credits: Ben Sherman

Lennon’s whimsical artworks, lyrics and signature can be seen across an array of T-shirts, jumpers, polo shirts, and Oxford shirts, celebrating the singer’s artistic legacy.

Mark Williams, creative director at Ben Sherman, said in a statement: "Straightaway, we loved the idea of making the lyrics structurally form part of the design. We knew this was an original approach that hadn't been explored to this level of detail."

Ben Sherman adds that many of the pieces within the capsule collection draw inspiration from Lennon's iconic looks throughout his life, paying homage to his sense of style while crafting an “exclusive collection of modern collectibles”.

Ben Sherman x John Lennon Collection Credits: Ben Sherman

Ben Sherman x John Lennon Collection Credits: Ben Sherman

Ben Sherman x John Lennon Collection Credits: Ben Sherman