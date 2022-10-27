Ben Sherman unveils new performance capsule collection

British menswear brand Ben Sherman has unveiled a new performance capsule collection using unique thermoregulatory technology and eco-conscious materials.

The four-piece ‘Heritage in Motion’ capsule features a polo shirt, T-shirt, chinos, and jacket, available in several colours, crafted from technical fabrics to offer maximum movement and comfort.

The range features a 100 percent fully waterproof Harrington Jacket, the 360 Motion Pique Polo, Performance Marl Tee, and 24/7 Motion Chino, all utilising technical fabrics designed to help withstand the elements protecting from heat, cold, and water, by keeping the body temperature regulated and dry.

Highlights include the polo shirt made with 37.5® technology to keep the body at an even temperature, the waterproof jacket made with 100 percent recycled polyester with invisible bonded seams to ensure the wearer stays dry and the chinos made with water-repellent and wrinkle-resistant fabric.

To launch the capsule, Ben Sherman has enlisted three freestyle footballers Andrew Henderson, Mo Omar, and Scott Penders to star in the campaign and to put the collection through its paces.