Ben Sherman unveils official Team GB ceremony wear for Paris 2024 Olympics

British brand Ben Sherman, owned by Marquee Brands, is returning as Team GB’s official supplier for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.

For the third consecutive Olympic Games, Ben Sherman will outfit the official Team GB delegation in exclusively designed looks for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which draw inspiration from the cultural heritage of the UK to “promote unity and express a sense of pride”.

Ben Sherman x Team GB Opening Ceremony Credits: Ben Sherman

The Opening Ceremony outfit includes a bomber-style jacket with a specially designed four-nation floral motif featuring a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock as a nod to the identities and histories of each of the four nations within the UK embroidered on the back.

This is paired with a knitted open-neck polo made from an organic cotton blend with a geometric motif in classic red and blue, and oxford trousers with a Union Flag tape waistband.

The Closing Ceremony athlete uniform showcases a floral shirt with the four-nation floral motif printed throughout, styled with oxford shorts.

Ben Sherman x Team GB Closing Ceremony Credits: Ben Sherman

Both looks also include socks in collaboration with Happy Socks.

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB, said in a statement: “We’ve been working closely with Ben Sherman and some of the Team GB athletes to develop the designs for the Ceremony wear over the past two years, and it’s brilliant to see them brought to life with a bright, fresh range that celebrates tradition whilst also being contemporary and fun.”

Ben Sherman x Team GB retail capsule collection Credits: Ben Sherman

Ben Sherman launches retail capsule to celebrate Team GB

To celebrate the official ceremonial looks, Ben Sherman has also created an exclusive retail capsule collection featuring pieces inspired by the looks set to be worn by the official Team GB delegation.

The limited-edition capsule includes an embroidered bomber jacket, a track top featuring specially made floral printed knitted tape on the sleeves, knitted patterned and organic cotton polos, a floral printed casual shirt, and soft suede loafers.

Ben Sherman x Team GB retail capsule collection Credits: Ben Sherman

The retail offering also includes a six-piece patterned capsule sock collection designed in collaboration with Happy Socks.

Prices for the commercial collection range from 13.95 pounds for a pair of socks to 185 pounds for the bomber jacket.

Rachel Terrace, chief brand officer of Ben Sherman at Marquee Brands, added: “It’s an honour to continue our partnership with Team GB and to connect with our global community during a historic event where we’re all uniquely united.

“We’re excited to cheer on all Team GB athletes as they walk out onto the global stage this summer, sporting Ben Sherman designs rooted in the brand’s British heritage.”

Ben Sherman x Happy Socks capsule collection Credits: Ben Sherman x Happy Socks

