Ben Sherman unveils official Team GB Olympic ceremony looks

Ben Sherman has unveiled the official Team GB Olympic opening and closing ceremony looks with a short film during London Fashion Week.

The film by Rankin captures Team GB Olympic medallists, medal hopefuls and rising stars, including track and field star Morgan Lake, diver Jack Laugher and taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad in the team uniform that will be worn to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For the Team GB opening ceremony look, Ben Sherman has designed a classic Harrington jacket in navy with red and white union stripes on the sleeves, paired with the brand’s white oxford button-down shirt and light putty-coloured chinos.

While for the closing ceremony, Team GB will wear Ben Sherman navy chino shorts teamed with a classic white polo shirt featuring a printed Team GB’s lion’s head detail on the left sleeve and the official Tokyo 2020 badge and Olympic Rings on the chest.

Ben Sherman has also ensured that sustainability and functionality were integral to the design, with a focus on using “comfortable, breathable and anti-bacterial fabrics” such as organic cotton and eco-friendly bamboo viscose to create environmentally responsible pieces that allow the most function for each athlete.

Completing Team GB’s official opening and closing ceremony looks will be Ben Sherman footwear, featuring super-soft flyknit, with wingtip details and EVA sole, allowing for premium cushioning and shock absorption.

Tim Reid, senior vice president, fashion and lifestyle for Ben Sherman, said in a statement: “It’s such an honour for Ben Sherman to bring to life the strength and spirit of Team GB. We conveyed this through every facet of our partnership, the capsule collaboration, and the official Team GB uniform.

“We’re excited to see the athletes showcase their Olympic pride through these designs on the grandest stage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 23.”

British Olympic Association chief executive, Andy Anson, added: “This is an exciting moment for the athletes as they get kitted out and receive a variety of items including their opening and closing ceremony wear from Ben Sherman. The clothes clearly highlight Ben Sherman’s heritage and capture the essence of the Team GB Brand in a creative way. We are sure the athletes will absolutely love the fit and the design.”

This marks the second time Ben Sherman has worked with Team GB, the British brand previously providing official tailoring for the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.