Berlin Fashion Week announces March dates

Berlin Fashion Week has announced the dates of its upcoming spring edition. The event will take place in the German capital from 14 to 20 March with a hybrid of physical and digital initiatives, including catwalk shows, talks, productions, installations and studio visits.

The week will focus on “sustainability, innovation and the influence of various subcultures”. The complete Berlin Fashion Week programme will be announced successively from the beginning of 2022. Fashion Council Germany (FCG) held the first post-Covid fashion week in Berlin on September 6.