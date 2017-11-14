Berlin's diminishing Fashion Week

London - Even though Mercedes-Benz is set to remain the title sponsor and initiator of Berlin Fashion Week, its upcoming edition in January 2018 is set to be significantly smaller than previous editions.

The bi-annual event, which has been sponsored by Mercedes-Benz for the past 21 years, will include up to 10 shows under the new title Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week instead of the usual 30 or more shows. The new fashion week has also been shortened, as it is set to run for two days to three days, rather than four days, reports WWD.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is set to take place in a new location next season as well: E-Werk, a former power plant in Berlin Mitte, which Mercedes-Benz says "offers ideal conditions for high-quality fashion shows in a central location." The new fashion week will also undergo a transformation to become more digitally driven in an attempt to attract a younger target group. This shift will be supported by a new website which will offer more information on the designers showing.

The changes to Berlin Fashion Week comes after Mercedes-Benz parted way with its organizational partner IMG last July, following a 10-year partnership. Creative and production agency Nowadays is set to develop, organize as well as produce the shows for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, which will run from January 16 to 18, 2018.

Photo: Berlin Fashion Week former location at Kaufhaus Jandorf, via Mercedes-Benz Berlin Fashion Week