Berluti and Oliver Peoples collaborate

Luxury leather goods brand Berluti has collaborated with luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples for an exclusive capsule collection. The collection will be sold at Berluti and Oliver Peoples boutiques and various retail and department store partners worldwide.

The line is comprised of three designs, as well as a fourth limited edition style.

The three new sunglass designs feature detailing inspired by Berluti signature elements. The rich, tonal patina of Berluti emblematic Venezia leather – St Emillion, Indigo Denim, Tobacco Bis, Nero Grigio and Nero Verde – are color-matched in custom-created, subtle patterned acetates. Leather is finely outlined in antiqued or brushed metal on a specially-designed end piece plaque, the shape inspired by the Un Jour bag details.

The three styles, Rue Marbeuf, Rue de Sèvres and Conduit Street are all named for streets in London and Paris where Berluti boutiques are located. Rue Marbuf is inspired by Andy Warhol, and has a rounded shape with a defined top line, Rue de Sèvres has an oversized yet tailored front with thin, streamlined lightweight temples and Conduit Street is a classic pilot shape detailed with refined elements emphasizing a contrast of materials. The fourth style, the limited edition Sheldrake Leather, is embellished with a thinly layered leather front created using a new technique.

Price points for the collection range from 450 to 590 dollars.

The collection is available now.

photo:Oliverpeoples.com