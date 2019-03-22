Berluti debuts beach collection

Ever seen Kris van Assche took over as creative director of Berluti, the brand has been looking at new ways to capitalize on growth with capsule collections. The latest in their attempts to do so include a beach collection. The brand's debut beach collection includes everything from swim shorts to pool deck chairs.

The collection is a real push for the new logo created under van Assche in a serif font,as it is emblazoned across merchandise on pool rings and towels. The designer's first collection under his creative directorship was met with excellent reviews

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Swimwear Market by Fabric, Distribution Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 the global swimwear market was valued at 18,454 million dollars in 2017, and is projected to reach 28,148 million dollars by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 2018 to 2024.

Price points for the Berluti beach capsule collection range from 320 dollars to 5000 dollars. The collection will be available at Berluti stores worldwide on April 7.