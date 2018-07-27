Bestseller to launch new label: Selected People

Bestseller, the Danish company which owns more than 20 fashion brands, including Only, Jack & Jones and Vero Moda, is adding one more brand to its portfolio: Selected People, to be launched on August 10.

Set to offer both menswear and womenswear, Select People’s style will offer “a unique combination of Scandinavian and Asian influences, along with an uncompromising focus on functionality”, according to a statement Bestseller sent to FashionUnited via email. The company added that quality and sustainability will be at the heart of the label, with special attention being paid to sourcing.

“At one point, we decided to put off the production, so the supplier had time to develop a finer and better version of recycled wool. We continuously work on improving and increasing the number of styles made from more sustainable fibres. Finding the right quality and expression makes all the difference,” said Henrik Busk, Head of Design at Selected People.

The debut collection is to feature 80 autumn styles and 80 winter styles, in materials such as wool and velvet and classic colors like navy, camel and off-white. The brand also promised “luxurious prints from Italy and chunky shoes with a sporty expression”. Selected People will also include a party capsule, with pieces such as a velvet dress with embroidered pearls and a tuxedo in organic cotton.

The collection will be sold via the website www.selectedpeople.com in the US, Canada, UK, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, Holland, Norway, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland and Finland. Items will be priced between 120 euros and 600 euros.

Pictures: courtesy of Bestseller