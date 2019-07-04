Better Cotton Initiative joins UN Charter for Climate Action

Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), the non-profit organization promoting better standards in cotton farming, is the latest signatory of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, a series of targets with the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2050. Launched in December during a UN conference in Katowice, Poland, the Charter has been signed by over 40 companies, including Adidas, H&M Group, Inditex, Hugo Boss, Stella McCartney, PVH and Levi Strauss & Co.

By signing the charter, the BCI demonstrates its will to ensure that cotton production is on the path to a low-carbon future. “We hope our commitment will inspire our members, communities and governments to raise their climate ambition in a unified effort to limit global warming to 1.5C. This is a race we can -- and must -- win to avoid significantly worsening the risk of droughts, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people”, said the BCI in a statement.