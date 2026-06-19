Between suit and apron: Simone Rocha questions classic masculinity

Simone Rocha brought her first menswear collection to the grand stage of Pitti Uomo, reflecting on contemporary masculinity.

On Thursday evening, the Irish designer presented her spring/summer 2027 looks as a guest designer at the Florentine menswear trade fair. The show took place in the magnificent theatre hall of the Teatro della Pergola. The founder of the eponymous London-based label staged her vision of menswear with a mix of modern tailoring, workwear and soft accents.

SS27 Credits: Simone Rocha

Dark suits featured wide jackets with daisy press studs and wide-leg trousers in various lengths. The styling was softened by silky, white tops with ruffle details and subtle ornamental embroidery. Colourful accents in red and purple were the exception in the collection.

Credits: Simone Rocha

Various aprons, ranging from robust leather versions to the historical workwear of domestic staff, were featured. These pieces illustrate the far-reaching influences of workwear in menswear while simultaneously questioning classic gender roles.

Floral motifs as prints and knits, feather boas and pearl details rounded off the collection.

Credits: Simone Rocha