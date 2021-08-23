Beyoncé and Jay-Z star in Tiffany & Co. About Love campaign

As part of the luxury jewellers reinvention strategy, Tiffany & Co. has launched its About Love campaign featuring celebrity power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Set with a backdrop of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, the Carters are seen decorated in iconic jewellery pieces. Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch is located in a prime position on Jay-Z’s suit while Beyoncé bears the iconic Tiffany Diamond, worn for the first time in campaign history.

The duo played a large role in the creative direction of the campaign. In collaboration with director Emmanuel Adjei, the campaign film is captured by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera, with the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s song Moon River sung by Beyoncé in the background.

About Love marks the first time the couple has starred in a campaign together, with the storyline exploring the duos love story, examining connection and vulnerability in marriage and relationships.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, in a statement. “As a brand that had always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honoured to have the Carters as part of the Tiffany family.”

The campaign advances the brand’s exploration of its new creative direction. At the start of the year, the company welcomed a total leadership and team revamp, with a new management team and creative director replacing the previous senior team. The restructuring was part of LVMH’s acquisition of the company, with the luxury conglomerate stating its goal to transform the iconic jewellery house.

To celebrate the launch of the campaign and as part of the partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. has announced its two million dollar pledge towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The campaign is set to release via print at the start of September, with the accompanying film launching a week later. The story will continue to unfold throughout the year, with additional films by additional acclaimed directors.