Beyoncé's Ivy Park line announces Adidas collaboration

Beyoncé is relaunching her athleisure Ivy Park brand as a sole owner after buying out former business partner Philip Green, and with the relaunch comes a new collaboration.

Ivy Park and Adidas will come together on a Spring 2020 capsule collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories. According to a press release, the collection "celebrates power, freedom and individuality for anyone who has the confidence to take chances and live unapologetically."

"It is a dream come true to re-launch Ivy Park as the sole owner," Beyoncé. stated "My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly."

Clothing pieces include a jumpsuit, cargo pants, a hoodie, cycling shorts, dresses, coats and sports bras, with a main color palette of orange, maroon and cream. The four footwear styles of the collection will reinterpret iconic Adidas classics silhouettes.

"Adidas is the creator's brand and has always championed the creative mindset," added Torben Schumacher, general manager of Adidas originals and style. "With Beyoncé we have the shared goal of putting creativity at the forefront of everything we do to go beyond what we've done before and create something entirely new."

The collection will be available beginning January 18 through Adidas retail channels. Prices will range from 25 dollars for accessories to 250 dollars for outerwear, in sizes XS – XL. Prices range from 25 dollars for accessories to 250 dollars for outerwear.

Image: Parkwood Entertainment