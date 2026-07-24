Beyond technical skills: What makes fashion school relevant today?

A new analysis from The Business of Fashion explores whether fashion school remains a worthwhile investment as rising tuition costs, changing career pathways and advances in artificial intelligence reshape expectations of higher education.

The article examines how prospective students are increasingly questioning the return on investment of fashion degrees, particularly as the industry experiences slower hiring, fewer entry-level opportunities and the emergence of alternative routes into fashion careers.

Rather than suggesting a simple answer, the analysis argues that the value of fashion education now depends more heavily on what institutions offer beyond technical instruction. Industry connections, work placements, interdisciplinary learning, mentorship, entrepreneurship and access to professional networks are identified as factors that can significantly influence graduate outcomes.

The discussion comes at a time when artificial intelligence is beginning to automate some routine entry-level tasks across design, marketing and merchandising. As a result, employers are placing greater emphasis on capabilities that are less easily replicated by technology, including critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creative problem-solving.

For fashion educators, the article reinforces an ongoing shift already visible across many institutions. Curricula are increasingly integrating digital product development, AI literacy, sustainability, business strategy and entrepreneurship alongside traditional design and garment construction, reflecting the broader transformation of the industry.

The analysis also highlights the growing diversity of educational pathways into fashion. Alongside degree programmes, apprenticeships, short courses, industry-led training, online learning and employer partnerships are becoming more prominent, allowing learners to develop specialised skills outside conventional university models.

For students considering fashion education, the article suggests that the decision is increasingly less about attending fashion school in itself and more about selecting programmes that provide industry relevance, practical experience, professional networks and adaptable skills that can support long-term careers in an evolving fashion landscape.