Beyond the backpack: Sprayground on reclaiming the "boring" travel sector

When New York-based travel fashion brand Sprayground launched in 2010, the backpack the market was filled with back-to-school options and what founder and creative director David BenDavid called “boring and mundane”, and with one single disruptive design, the ‘Hello My Name Is’ backpack, he evolved the travel accessories market from simple functional necessities into high-fashion statement and collectable pieces that were more reminiscent of mobile art galleries.

“I’ve always wanted to create from a different perspective,” David BenDavid told FashionUnited in an interview. “I had a light bulb idea to interpret something that was just utilitarian, like a backpack, and give it life and purpose, and also make it unique, where people would want to collect it.

“When I first started, the only thing that was being collected was sneakers, and the strategy of where I wanted to sell the brand was in sneaker boutiques, because that was the only stores that had cool items. That’s what inspired me to make everything limited edition.”

Sprayground ‘Hello My Name Is’ backpack Credits: Sprayground

Working alongside his brother, Michael BenDavid, who is president of global sales and marketing and drives the brand’s wholesale, BenDavid, who studied graphic design at the School of Visual Arts in New York, has created a global streetwear brand built around “wearable art,” utilising bold designs, sharp visual storytelling, as well as disrupting the industry with his limited-edition strategy. Every bag is produced as a limited-edition item and never reproduced once sold out to ensure exclusivity.

“We might go wide with our collections, like 450 styles, but each one is limited-edition and will never be produced again,” explains BenDavid. “There’s a label on the inside [of the backpack], and that's what makes it unique, and people have been collecting them, reselling, keeping as hang up as art, and even trading the bags.

“Even if something might sell well, that’s it, one and done. Big popular retailers have asked, and I’m like, nope, sorry. Yes, it’s enticing, but we got to listen to the ethos of the brand, and that's why I created that demand, that sizzle.”

Sprayground campaign Credits: Sprayground

Sprayground has built a backpack empire driven by collectability

In addition to producing each bag style in limited quantities, Sprayground has also made a feature out of its signature ‘money tag’ attached to every backpack, which has become a collectable in its own right. Designed to look like a banknote, Sprayground states they are a symbol of the brand’s identity and “meant for fun,” and not redeemable, as a popular internet rumour suggested. They also provide authenticity, as each one features a unique batch serial code to verify the series or drop the bag belongs to.

BenDavid added: “For years, I’ve been making this money tag, like our own currency, and each year I create a new currency bill. Normally, they’ve been gold, but I decided to change it up and make it red, and all of a sudden, at schools, people were going crazy over it.

“They were taking it, trading it, and stealing it from each other. I had to go on social media and tell people to stop taking each other’s tags – it was crazy. I even saw people selling just the tag for more than the bag.”

Sprayground Shark Credits: Sprayground

Driven by the collectability of its styles, Sprayground has experienced consistent double-digit growth year-over-year since its inception 15 years ago, adds the brand. It has also stood out in StockX’s recent Current Culture Index as the only accessories brand to appear in both the top five bestselling and top five fastest-growing lists and ranking third in total trades and first in growth, with sales surging 287 percent year-over year.

Sprayground’s success is also driven by the brand’s ability to tap into art, streetwear, music and pop culture in a natural and fun way, with its bold designs ranging from teddy bear backpacks to its iconic shark mouth motif and its collaborations with the likes of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, the NBA, Formula 1, Porsche, and Lamborghini, all designed as a revolution in self-expression. In a world of bland backpacks, Sprayground has introduced memorable and statement designs, which are not only seen being carried through airports but also on the front row at fashion weeks.

Style may draw draw attention, but the brand also ensures that each backpack is engineered with movement in mind, as high-performance hybrid between urban streetwear and functional gear, utilising high-quality fabrics, weatherproofing treatments, and ergonomic padding for comfort and support, as well as travel-specific features like velour-lined compartments for laptops and sunglasses, and even hidden "stash" pockets and zippered mesh pockets for storage.

Sprayground campaign Credits: Sprayground

Sprayground is expanding beyond the backpack

While the backpack remains the brand’s core business, Sprayground is also focused on categories such as luggage, travel accessories, outerwear, and footwear, with the brand recently launching its first-ever snow boots as part of a major expansion into winter footwear and has plans to add sunglasses and watches this year.

Sprayground ‘Sky High’ sneakers Credits: Sprayground

The ‘Sky High’ sneakers featured Sprayground’s signature shark mouth detailing and made their debut as part of the brand’s arctic-inspired collection designed for adventure, which included geometric-patterned backpacks, totes, and ski goggles.

BenDavid said: “Footwear is a growing category for the brand, and you can expect additional silhouettes, seasonal releases, and potential collaborations in the future. Sprayground approaches footwear with the same mindset as its bags - limited, design-driven, and culturally relevant.

“We are exploring opportunities across apparel, lifestyle accessories, and performance-driven gear, always with the goal of expanding the brand universe without diluting its identity. A couple of new products that we plan to add to our portfolio this year include sunglasses and watches.”

One of the key criteria in adding future categories is that the pieces still feel “expressive, playful, and unmistakably Sprayground,” added the creative director.

Sprayground 'Arctic' collection Credits: Sprayground

Sprayground’s global ambitions – driving wholesale growth

Looking ahead, Sprayground is keen to transition the narrative from a growing backpack brand into a global fashion and lifestyle powerhouse. Currently, the brand has a presence in more than 90 countries, with 105 mono-branded retail stores in China, and its focus has been targeting growth through wholesale and its own e-commerce to scale its brand globally, while still keeping its niche approach to stock and bold design.

BenDavid: “I’m good at creating, but my brother is amazing at placing the bag strategically in stores, so everyone has something different, and there is no overlap, even in the same mall.

“We are highly selective with wholesale partners. The focus is less on size and more on cultural alignment, brand storytelling, and community connection. Whether it’s a luxury department store or an independent boutique, partners must understand Sprayground’s DNA and be able to present the product in a way that feels authentic and elevated.”

This has led to a varied stockist list in the UK, from luxury department stores, such as Harrods and Harvey Nichols, to independents, like Childsplay, The Showroom, 4feet, Standout, Vault Menswear, J H Masdings, RP Fashion and Karageorge.

But there is also a flagship store in Sprayground’s future, with BenDavid stating he has been looking for years, but hasn’t found the right location, as he wants the retail space to “be more of an experience”.

“I think first I would like to start in New York, as the birthplace of Sprayground, and then spread out to Japan, London, and Miami.”

Sprayground London Fashion Week catwalk show Credits: Sprayground

Sprayground to establish a physical presence in the UK

Following its debut at London Fashion Week in September, where the brand showcased 47 unique couture looks inspired by its signature backpacks, the UK has become an important market for Sprayground, and the privately-owned American brand is looking to establish a physical presence in the UK to drive global growth and act as a “gateway” to Europe as part of its long-term expansion plans.

The brand is currently looking for local offices and warehousing in the region, which it states will improve “speed to market,” as well as allow the brand to connect directly with its community, showcase immersive brand experiences, and launch exclusive drops and collaborations.

BenDavid adds: “The UK is one of Sprayground’s most important international markets due to its strong streetwear culture, fashion influence, and global tastemaker status. London in particular plays a key role in shaping trends that travel internationally, and UK consumers deeply connect with Sprayground’s bold design language, limited drops, and crossover between fashion, music, and sport.

“The UK also acts as a gateway to broader European growth, making it a strategic priority for long-term expansion. As the brand continues to scale internationally, establishing a physical presence in the UK allows Sprayground to better service wholesale partners, streamline logistics, and support faster growth across Europe.”

Sprayground London Fashion Week catwalk show Credits: Sprayground

As well as growing its brand in the UK, Sprayground is actively expanding across the Middle East, Europe, Central and South America and parts of Asia.

“The Middle East in particular has become a key growth region, with strong consumer appetite for statement accessories, limited editions, and experiential brand moments,” explains BenDavid.

Sprayground 11-metre gold helicopter installation in Dubai Credits: Sprayground

As part of its expansion plans in the Middle East, the brand unveiled an 11-metre gold helicopter installation and a six-metre Sprayground pop-up shop at SkyView, at the Dubai Airshow’s exclusive public festival.

“The gold helicopter installation was a bold expression of Sprayground’s philosophy: dream big, disrupt expectations, and create unforgettable moments,” explains BenDavid. “It symbolised movement, ambition, and luxury through a Sprayground lens and was met with strong engagement, social buzz, and media attention, reinforcing the brand’s presence in the region, but also with global recognition.”

When asked why he feels Sprayground has been successful for the last 15 years, BenDavid said it comes down to the “tenacity to always create something different and fresh all the time, and not look at trends, not follow what everyone's doing, just create your own path”.

Sprayground campaign Credits: Sprayground