Beyond Yoga launches new high-performance fabric & collection, Glowzone

Premium active lifestyle brand Beyond Yoga has launched a new collection, introducing an all-new proprietary performance fabric especially engineered for high-sweat movement, Glowzone.

Described as the Los Angeles-based brand’s “most significant technical innovation to date,” the fabric and ensuing collection were developed in response to consumer demand for workout apparel that could be used for heated studio workouts and strength training.

Beyond Yoga launches high-sweat performance wear Glowzone Credits: Beyond Yoga

Glowzone features moisture-wicking technology, four-way stretch and UPF 50+ protection, while remaining lightweight, moveable and soft against the skin. The new Glowzone collection features sculpted performance essentials and more relaxed silhouettes, with key styles including the high-waisted midi legging and biker short, the medium impact bra, and the strappy cropped tank.

“At Beyond Yoga, innovation starts with our community by listening to their needs,” said Nancy Green, CEO of Beyond Yoga, in a press release. “Glowzone represents an exciting milestone for our brand and is the result of a highly collaborative development process. Through ongoing customer feedback, wear testing, and iteration, our community helped shape every aspect of the collection, allowing us to create one of our most technically advanced performance collections to date, while staying true to the comfort, style, and softness that define Beyond Yoga.”

Beyond Yoga launches high-sweat performance wear Glowzone Credits: Beyond Yoga

The new fabric and collection launch on July 21 comes as Beyond Yoga continues to grow both its product assortment and retail footprint. Achieving 37 percent growth on a reported basis in the fourth quarter of 2025, this was followed by a 23 percent increase on a reported and organic basis for the first quarter of 2026.

With the majority of brand growth driven by category diversification, Beyond Yoga is set to open new stores in Manhattan Beach, California, Scottsdale, Arizona, Denver, Colorado, and San Clemente, California, in addition to other locations that will be announced later this year.

Beyond Yoga launches high-sweat performance wear Glowzone Credits: Beyond Yoga