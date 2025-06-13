BFC and Pandora name winners of inaugural Student Prize

The British Fashion Council (BFC), together with jewellery specialist Pandora, has announced the winners of the first Pandora x BFC Student Prize 2025. The recipients were unveiled during an event at London’s Old Sessions House, where student talent from the BFC Colleges Council network were honoured.

For this edition, Elizabeth Knight, from the Design pathway, and Jack Kaplan, Communications pathway, were named the winners. Both will receive a 5,000 pound prize to support their creative ambitions.

The duo were chosen from six finalists, who had to present their concepts to an industry judging panel, consisting of Pandora’s SVP creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli; Ahluwalia’s namesake creative director, Priya Ahluwalia; and stylist and creative consultant, Donna Wallace, among others.

Following an initial assignment of responding to the theme of ‘Be Love’, Pandora’s global brand campaign, the select finalists travelled to the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen, where they could explore its design, sustainability and craftsmanship values in person. The programme culminated in a London showcase, where the finalists’ respective works were put on display.

In a release, chief marketing officer at the BFC, Clara Mercer, said: “Creating opportunities for young people to have time to be creative, be inspired by and gain access to the industry is central to the work of the BFC.

“Pandora’s continued support for The Fashion Awards, which is a crucial fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, plays a vital role in making this possible and we’re incredibly proud to be expanding our partnership through additional direct support for students. Congratulations again to the nominees and winners on all their brilliant work.”