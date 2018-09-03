BFC announce LFW Festival lineup

The London Fashion Week Festival, the consumer part of London Fashion Week, has released its schedule of designer catwalks and industry-led events.

One the festival’s highlights will see iconic British designer Katherine Hamnett present a sustainable catwalk show followed by a discussion and Q&A on Friday. On Saturday Bobby Abley will present his collection ‘Bobbyland’, in collaboration with Warner Bros., and on Sunday Georgia Hardinge will close the catwalk weekend. Steve Morriss, Senior Fashion Director of LOVE magazine, will be styling the Trend shows.

The BFC announced the festival’s Talk Gallery will tackle subjects including body image and body positivity in the digital age; Women in Fashion will discuss representation and accountability; Who What Wear and beauty platform Birdie will discuss how to use Instagram beyond the likes.

London Fashion Week Festival expects to welcome 14,000 people over four days with a host of events for visitors to experience the atmosphere of London Fashion Week in its official venue and gain an insight into the fashion industry. It also gives designer brands the opportunity to meet and build direct relationships with new customers.

The festival runs from 20 - 23 September at The Store Studios, 180 Strand in London. The full schedule can be found on its website, www.londonfashionweekfestival.com.

Photo credit: London Fashion Week Festival