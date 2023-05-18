BFC announces 2023 Fashion Trust grant recipients

The British Fashion Council, the non-profit organisation that champions British fashion, has announced six brands will receive financial grants from its BFC Fashion Trust initiative for 2023.

The BFC Fashion Trust is a charitable initiative that accelerates business growth with financial grants and mentoring through the BFC Foundation. Since its inception in 2011, it has awarded more than 2.7 million pounds to 53 designer businesses to help fund long-term strategic plans such as merchandising, e-commerce, production, and sampling.

For 2023, the BFC will award grants to Chopova Lowena, Fruity Booty, Molly Goddard, Neous, Piferi and Richard Malone.

Each of the recipients was chosen for their “unique take on design, their social sensitivity, and their awareness of the environmental impact of their businesses,” explained the BFC in a statement.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “A huge congratulations to the 2023 BFC Fashion Trust recipients. Supporting recipients with specific areas of their business and enabling brands to think strategically allows them to gradually develop into incredible global brands of tomorrow. This group of designers are extremely inspiring as they tackle today’s issues head on, creating beautiful pieces with an innovative and sustainable acumen.”

Previous BFC Fashion Trust recipients have included Christopher Kane, David Koma, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Osman, Rejina Pyo, Roksanda, Sophia Webster, and Wales Bonner.