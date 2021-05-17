BFC announces dates and line-up for 'digital-first' London Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the dates and provisional line-up for next month’s London fashion Week which will include collection launches and digital events from the likes of Bethany Williams, Nicholas Daley, Qasimi, and Robyn Lynch.

The “digital-first” event will take place between Saturday June 12 and Monday June 14 and will combine menswear and womenswear collections.

It will mainly be presented digitally on London Fashion Week’s website, but will also include a number of “Covid-secure physical activations”.

The full line-up so far is: Ahluwalia, av vattev, Bethany Williams, Dilara Findikoglu Ltd, JordanLuca, Liam Hodges, Lyph, Marques ' Almeida, Nicholas Daley, Olubiyi Thomas, Per Götesson, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Pronounce, Qasimi, Robyn Lynch, Staxx, Teija, University of Westminster, DiscoveryLAB in collaboration with Toni&Guy featuring Abigail Ajobi, Auroboros, Azura Lovisa, Béhen, Chloe Baines, Djokic, Maxime, Mayyaagayeva, Noirgaze, Paolo Carzana, and Shek Leung.

A provisional schedule for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. ## Physical shows make cautious comeback This is the latest fashion week to provide information about its upcoming show in the past few weeks. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced recently that Paris Men's Fashion Week and Haute Couture Fashion Week, which will take place in June and July, respectively, will both feature physical shows and presentations, depending on the development of the Covid situations.

Similarly, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana said Milan Men’s Fashion Week will include physical shows in June. The organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week, too, revealed the show will return as a physical event this summer for the SS22 season, along with trade fairs Revolver and CIFF. June’s London Fashion Week, sponsored by payments service Clearpay, will take place after the inaugural Institute of Positive Fashion Forum (IPF Forum) on June 10, a day-long event hosted by BFC focusing on sustainability and other key issues across the fashion value chain.

BFC said this London Fashion Week will emphasise the three IPF pillars: environment, people and community, and craftsmanship.