BFC announces provisional lineup for London Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council has announced its provisional lineup for London Fashion Week 2022.

As with its 2021 London Fashion Week, the event will work in a digital and physical hybrid. This will incorporate catwalk shows, presentations, appointments and events throughout London. Digital content will be available on the Official Digital Hub.

Physical shows will see brands such as 16Arlington, Charles Jeffery Loverboy, Connor Ives, Daniel w. Fletcher, Halpern, Paul and Joe and JordanLuca join the lineup. Physical fashion shows will also be held by educational institutes such as Central Saint Martins MA and London College of Fashion.

Digital shows will see brands such as Accidental Cutting, Bloke, Christoph Ritter Studio, Feng Chen Wang, Richard Malone and Saul Nash present.

Brands who also have a physical presence will also present some of their events through the digital medium, such as 16Arlington and Daniel w. Fletcher.

The 2021 London Fashion Week, held between September 17 to 21 saw brands such as Alexander White, Victoria Beckham and Church’s present collections. These brands have not been included in the 2022 lineup, but brands such as 16Arlington and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy have returned.

The event will be presented by Clearpay, and will run from February 18 to 22.