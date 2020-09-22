BFC announces second round of fashion fund recipients

The British Fashion Council (BFC) on Tuesday announced the second round of recipients of its Fashion Fund, which sees 30 UK designers receive a shared sum of 500,000 pounds, with a maximum payout of 50,000 pounds. Over 350 applications were made for financial support.

At the start of the pandemic the BFC launched an emergency fund of one million pounds that was distributed to viable fashion businesses in need back in May. The BFC said the funds are allocated depending on urgency and capability for a business to come through and thrive post crisis.

In a statement the BFC said it took the decision to support Fashion East designers in creating collections this season to secure the pipeline of creatives from the talent launchpad led by Lulu Kennedy which celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year. A small number of start-up stage businesses were also supported to create collections for continuity based on their exceptional creativity.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive BFC said: “The UK leads the way in the number of highly creative, entrepreneurial and responsible SMEs in the global fashion industry. Protecting these businesses through the most challenging period we have all faced has been a priority and the need for funds is still great. We are extremely grateful for each and every one of our funders and hope to continue scaling the fund to help secure the future of the next generation of designer businesses. This is a critical moment to protect British fashion’s global position and reputation in terms of creative designer fashion businesses.”

The recipients for the Fund are:

Camilla Elphick, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Clothsurgeon, Cottweiler, Danshan, Emilia Wickstead, Eudon Choi, Feng Chen Wang, Fyodor Golan, Goomheo (Fashion East), Helen Kirkum, Liam Hodges, Marques ‘ Almeida, Maximilian (Fashion East), Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl, Nensi Dojaka (Fashion East), Nicholas Daley, Olubiyi Thomas, Osman Yousefzada, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Prism, Racil, Richard Malone, Roberts | Wood, Rokh, Saul Nash (Fashion East), Sharon Wauchob, Ssōne, Supriya Lele, Teatum Jones, Teija, Thom Sweeney, Wicker Wings

In line with the BFC’s focus on diversity and inclusion, the organisation said ensured all funding panels had increased diversity.

Image via BFC Facebook