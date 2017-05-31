BFC Education Foundation determined to continue supporting future British Talent

London - The British Fashion Council Education Foundation congratulates their 2017 BA scholars set to graduate this week, as the education initiative strives to continue supporting fashion education in uncertain times.

2017 BA scholar recipients graduating this week include Ian Richardson, Jacob Weir, Harriet Crowther, Kitty Garratt, Lloyd James Husband, Matthew Needham and Polly Thomas, as well as MA recipient Gabriella Sardena. Each of the students graduating this year holds their own specialty, which they are set to pursue following their graduation.

Sardena specialises in Womenswear at Central Saint Martins; Crowther Specialises in Menswear at Sheffield Hallam University; Richardson specialises in Womenswear at the University of Westminster; Weir specialises in Menswear at the Manchester School of Art; Garratt specialises in Menswear Knitwear at Central Saint Martins; Husband specialises in Menswear at the University of Westminster; Needham specialises in Menswear Womenswear at Central Saint Martins and Thomas specialises in Womenswear at the Edinburgh College of Art.

BFC Education Foundation celebrates 2017 BA graduates

With the Brexit looming, increasing pressure on arts education as well as soaring student debt, the BFC Education Foundation has vowed to strengthen its promotion excellence in British Fashion education and continue supporting the future talent pipeline for the fashion industry. "The BFC Education Foundation scholars, for BA and MA are selected on the basis of their outstanding talent, from Universities across the country," commented Sarah Mower, MBE, co-president of the BFC's Education pillar.

"Their work this year is the inspiring proof of the creativity, individuality and technical skills which put British fashion educators at the top of every international measure of excellence. In times when art education is under attack and student debt rising, the determination of the BFC to ensure that talent is supported has been redoubled," added Mower.

"I am delighted that the annual proceeds of The Fashion Awards are being devoted to funding the exceptional young people whose originality and new ways of thinking are needed to strengthen the future of the industry. In addition, we are more than ever grateful to the individuals and companies who have responded to our call-out for donations for this cause. I'm sure they will be as excited as we are to see what brilliant people their money has enabled."

In addition to the graduating students, the BFC Education Foundation is also supporting second-year student Jessica Sheridon Grech, who is studying for her BA Womenswear degree at Arts University Bournemouth. The BFC is also working with Charlotte Olympia for its second annual Charlotte Olympia Scholarship, which was awarded to Sara McMullan, studying BA Footwear: Product Design and Innovation at Cordwainers, London College of Fashion. This scholarship is the first dedicated footwear scholarship to be offered by an established luxury brand.

Over the last year alone the BFC's Education Foundation awarded more than 100,000 pounds across 12 BA and MA scholarships and supported numerous initiatives aimed at younger individuals seeking to gain fashion industry knowledge. Now the British Fashion Council has announced its second annual recipients of its BA and MA scholarship supporting undergraduate students.

Photos: Courtesy of BFC