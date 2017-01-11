BFC Fashion Trust teams up with Bell Pottinger

The British Fashion Council’s Fashion Trust has announced that it is partnering with international full-service communications agency Bell Pottinger to provide emerging designers with guidance on their brand and digital strategies.

The Fashion Trust initiative was founded in February 2011 with the aim of promoting ‘the art and business of fashion’ and offers business support to British-based designers through financial grants, mentoring and a graduate traineeship programme.

This partnership will see Bell Pottinger supporting two brands, womenswear designer Eudon Choi and womenswear label Mother of Pearl. Bell Pottinger will support one designer per quarter, helping the brands elevate their profile, e-commerce and online presence through strategic media relations, social campaigns and collaborations with influencers and ambassadors.

In addition, the agency will also mentor a selection of recipients who received BFC Fashion Trust grants in 2016, providing advice on strategic brand positioning and digital marketing.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer the Fashion Trust recipients the expertise and guidance of the Bell Pottinger team on brand positioning and digital marketing.

“Communications define and play a fundamental role in every brand’s identity and strategy and being able to receive the expertise of professionals such as Bell Pottinger is a fantastic opportunity and privilege for our designers.”

Karlina Nathan, Bell Pottinger head of luxury, added: "New talent is the lifeblood of British fashion, and as a consultancy, we are passionate about working with talented young people to unlock their potential. We are delighted to have been invited to partner with the BFC Fashion Trust to support the next generation of designer businesses.”