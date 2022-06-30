BFC kicks off second annual IPF Forum

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has officially kicked off its second annual Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF) Forum in London today, taking place during the city’s Climate Action Week 2022 which runs from June 25 to July 3.

The event hopes to aid in the acceleration of a circular fashion ecosystem by bringing together industry leaders to address climate-related issues. Ultimately, the BFC said in a release that the forum’s strategic ambition is “to help build the foundations of a circular fashion ecosystem in the UK by 2030”.

A series of keynote speakers, roundtable discussions and ‘hack’ sessions will run throughout the event, addressing themes from the circular economy to adopting a net zero agenda.

Co-founder of The Future Laboratory, Christopher Sanderson, is among the keynotes that are present, while representatives from the likes of Asos, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Roksanda will also be taking part in a series of panel discussions.

Alongside speakers, the BFC will also be launching the 2022 Future of Fashion Innovation Showcase, featuring a curated set of innovators addressing sustainability challenges across fashion. Participants include Radiant Matter, Dyerecycle, Sojo and Save Your Wardrobe.