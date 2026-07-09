BFC launches ‘Fashion Britain’ programme to coincide with LFW

As part of efforts to decentralise fashion, the British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced a new UK-wide programme to coincide with London Fashion Week in September.

Dubbed ‘Fashion Britain’, the initiative involves events across Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, and brings together retailers, designers and cultural institutions.

Chief executive officer, Laura Weir, revealed details of the programme during the annual summer party, which was then reported on by Drapers. FashionUnited has contacted the BFC with a request for more information.

Fashion Britain serves as an extension of LFW’s City Wide Celebration initiative, which was introduced to Manchester and Newcastle in 2024 before expanding into Liverpool last year.

Weir told guests that the goal was to connect the UK to an economically-crucial industry, while driving high street footfall.

The launch comes as part of broader efforts at the BFC to help British fashion navigate digital transformation and global market dynamics.

The organisation detailed these efforts in its ‘BFC 2030’ strategy, announced in March, with a four-year roadmap designed to pivot the organisation towards a format that promotes sustained, long-term support.