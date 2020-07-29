BFC reopens applications for Covid-19 crisis fund

The British Fashion Council has announced that following the initial 1 million pounds distributed through its BFC Foundation Fashion Fund to support creative fashion businesses and individuals to survive the Covid-19 crisis, it has raised an additional 500,000 pounds for a second round of funding.

In May 2020, the British Fashion Council gave financial support and mentoring to 37 British designer businesses, across womenswear and menswear including Bethany Williams, Matty Bovan, Richard Quinn, Roksanda, Phoebe English, Rejina Pyo, Raeburn, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, and Art School.

Each recipient received a grant of no more than 50,000 pounds, taken from the 1 million pound emergency fund, which was allocated to “viable businesses depending on their urgency and capability to come through and thrive post crisis,” explained the British Fashion Council.

In addition, a portion of funds were also allocated to students, as part of the British Fashion Council’s plans to support the “future generation of creative talent”.

The British Fashion Council stated that in May it would continue to fundraise and reopen the fund every time the 500,000-pound milestone was reached, and now it has, it has reopened applications to British fashion businesses and creatives to apply for the money to help them get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest money it added has been raised through “generous donations” from Alexander McQueen, Amazon Fashion, Browns, Cadogan, Clearpay, The Coach Foundation and John Lewis and Partners, as well as from profits of the sales of the Great British Designers Face Coverings project in collaboration with Bags of Ethics.

To apply for the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund, applicants must have a designer fashion business with collections consisting primarily of womenswear, menswear, accessories, millinery or fine jewellery, this fund isn’t for bridalwear or childrenswear brands.

In addition, applicant’s must specify a “clear purpose” for the grant money to support the business through the current crisis, as well as being based in the UK and the applicant's company should be majority-owned.

Applications are open until August 7 on the British Fashion Council’s website.

The other recipients for the first round of funding included Alighieri, 16Arlington, Ahluwalia, Aries, Bianca Saunders, Chalayan, Chopova Lowena, Craig Green, David Koma, E. Tautz, E.L.V. Denim, Edeline Lee, Eftychia, Halpern, King and Tuckfield, Kwaidan Editions, Liam Hodges, Metier, Nabil Nayal, Neous, Nicholas Daley, Palmer//Harding, Paper London, Paria /Farzaneh, Per Gotesson, Richard Malone, Stefan Cooke, and Toogood.

