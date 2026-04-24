BFC reveals shortlist for BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed the names shortlisted for this year’s BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund (BFC/GQDFF). The designers selected for the coveted prize are Clothsurgeon, Derrick, Harri, and Labrum London.

The winner of the fund is set to receive a 100,000 pound grant prize, as well as a year-long mentorship with an industry leader, legal services from Sheridans, and access to a network of specialist advisors.

This year marks the first in which Murray Clark, senior style editor of GQ, will co-chair the award alongside the BFC’s new chief executive officer, Laura Weir.

In a statement, Clark said the initiative has served as a “prime activator for some of the most remarkable names in menswear”, adding that the “prize has never been more powerful” amid the continued “ascendancy” of London Fashion Week.

Weir added that the chosen designers “represent the creative excellence that defines British fashion today”. She continued: “Through the fund, we are focused on sustained support to help designers build resilient, future-facing businesses.”

While running since 2013, this particular edition of BFC/GQDFF comes at a notable time for the BFC, which last month unveiled its new ‘BFC 2030: Access, Creativity, Growth’ strategy, pivoting the organisation’s efforts from designer promotion towards more tangible support.

BFC/GQDFF serves as a pillar of the strategy’s Prizes and Programmes segment, designed to bolster platforms that nurture and strengthen the commercial resilience of creative excellence.

At the crux of the strategy is the overarching mission is to replicate a blueprint laid down by British designers that have already garnered international success, such as that of Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders, and Craig Green, notably all prior winners of the BFC/GQDFF.