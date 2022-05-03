BFC taps eBay UK as latest patron to drive ‘positive change’ in fashion industry

eBay UK has been revealed as the newest patron of the British Fashion Council (BFC), and will work with the organisation to “make a positive change in the fashion industry”.

The online marketplace is the latest big-name player in the fashion scene to be announced as a BFC patron, following in the footsteps of companies like Marks & Spencer, Mulberry and Selfridges.

As a patron, eBay will help “advance the work the BFC does to drive awareness of sustainable fashion for buyers and sellers, and to progress innovation for re-use and resale solutions”, BFC said in a release.

“E-commerce is a major part of the fashion industry, helping to raise the profile of many British designers and brands among a global audience,” said BFC chief executive Caroline Rush.

She continued: “As the fashion industry increasingly looks to reduce its impact on the environment, eBay’s marketplace model can help drive forward a more circular fashion industry, which is vital for ensuring the future of British fashion.”

Circular demand grows

It comes as consumer and investor demand for circular business models continues to grow.

Last month, eBay announced it would be launching a new circular initiative, called ‘Imperfects’, which will offer fashion products from leading brands like North Face and Off-White that did not meet manufacturers' strict quality standards.

eBay said it saw a 28 percent year-over-year increase in the number of second hand fashion items listed on its UK platform in January.

“For 25 years eBay has been connecting shoppers with their favourite brands, helping to make fashion more accessible for everyone,” said Jemma Tadd, the head of fashion at eBay UK.

She continued: “Our patronage of the British Fashion Council is a demonstration of our commitment to UK retail and the fashion industry.

“We look forward to working with Caroline and her team to help lend our skills and expertise in e-commerce and circularity in the fashion industry to developing sustainable fashion solutions for buyers and sellers.”