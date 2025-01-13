BFC to adopt Copenhagen Fashion Week's sustainability requirements

The British Fashion Council (BFC), which organises London Fashion Week, is collaborating with Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) to accelerate the industry's sustainability actions across the Nordic and British fashion markets.

In a statement, the BFC said it will be rolling out the Sustainability Requirements framework developed by CPHFW, where minimum standards covering environmental and social considerations will be embedded into the existing mandatory criteria for admission.

The sustainability scheme will kick off with the BFC NewGen initiative this year, where all emerging brands in the programme will have to meet a minimum criteria to take part during London Fashion Week.

Following an onboarding and piloting period, the full implementation of the Sustainability Requirements framework will come into effect fully by January 2026.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: "We are thrilled to align with the Copenhagen Fashion Week Sustainability Requirements across BFC NewGen, this builds on our existing Minimum Standards and reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change across the global fashion industry.

“This partnership is a significant step in ensuring that sustainability becomes integral to the future of fashion. Together, we are creating a framework that empowers emerging designer fashion businesses to lead the way and contribute tangibly to a more sustainable and responsible industry."

BFC's NewGen designers will have to meet sustainabilty requirements

BFC NewGen 2024/25 designers Credits: BFC

CPHFW first introduced its Sustainability Requirements framework in 2020 as part of its Sustainability Action Plan to reduce fashion’s negative impact on the environment by innovating business models and accelerating industry change. The fashion organisation added revisions to the framework in 2024.

Brands need to share their sustainability strategy, show how their designs offer quality and longevity, and use only “smart material choices,” such as at least 60 percent of the collection being either certified, made of preferred materials or deadstock fabric, and free from virgin fur, wild animal skins and feathers, as well as working conditions, consumer engagement and show production, meaning no single-use plastic packaging and correct waste sorting.

The BFC follows the Norwegian Fashion Hub, Oslo Runway and Berlin Fashion Week from Fashion Council Germany, which have embarked on the implementation of the Sustainability Requirements framework.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, added: "We are delighted to join forces with the British Fashion Council to further expand the reach of our Sustainability Requirements.

“This partnership not only fosters much-needed industry alignment but also underscores the unique potential of fashion weeks and councils to drive positive change within the industry. With the British Fashion Council, as an influential player in the global fashion landscape, we see a lot of potential to further amplify the impact of our collective commitment to sustainability."

The BFC adds that the partnership is part of its ongoing work through its Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF) to continue its commitment to drive a more sustainable future. The IPF was launched as a think tank to address the fashion industry’s environmental impact and aims to guide the industry toward sustainable practices, promoting climate action while serving as a platform for research, collaboration and education to accelerate positive change.