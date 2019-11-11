BFC to honour Sam McKnight at The Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that hairstylist Sam McKnight will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2019, which will take place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

McKnight is being honoured for his “invaluable contribution to the fashion industry, his remarkable effort in changing the role of the session stylist within fashion and for his unique ability to create modern and glamorous looks,” explained the BFC in a statement.

With a career spanning nearly 50 years in fashion, encompassing catwalks, editorial and advertising campaigns, the celebrated hairstylist has helped shape the global image of renowned brands such as Balmain, Burberry, Chanel, Fendi, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood.

Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council, chief executive said: “We are thrilled to present the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator to the legendary Sam McKnight and acknowledge him for his incredible contribution to the global fashion industry. Sam is one of the most important image-makers of our time, hugely respected within the fashion community and a source of inspiration for many generations to come. We look forward to celebrating with him and his friends in London in December.”

McKnight follows in the footsteps of Mert and Marcus, Pat McGrath, Nick Knight, Edward Enninful and Professor Louise Wilson who has previously been awarded the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which recognises the very best innovators and creatives in fashion, celebrating invaluable contributions that have changed the entire fashion landscape.

The Fashion Awards is the British Fashion Council’s main fundraiser for its charitable and business support initiatives. In 2018, the British Fashion Council raised more than 2.3 million pounds and allocated 1.1 million pounds directly to scholars and designer businesses.